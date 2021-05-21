Disha Patani Thanks The Digital Platform For Keeping The Entertainment Running Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Bollywood's glam doll Disha Patani is all basking in the success of Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai' movie. Although the movie got a mixed talk, this film is entertaining the people in the lockdown period. Well, many Bollywood actors right from Saif Ali Khan to Sushmita Sen, made their entry into the OTT platforms and are successfully enjoying the digital space.

Off late, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai movie was also released on the Zee5 platform through pay per view method. Salman Khan released the movie according to his promise on EID day and made all his fans watch the movie sitting at their homes itself. Disha Patani who was the lead actress of this movie is also happy with the OTT platforms. She is also grateful to the digital world for making the people be entertained amid these tough conditions too. She spoke to the media and opened up on how OTT turned saviour in the lockdown mode.

She started off by saying, "I was looking forward to a grand release of Radhe, just like we used to have on normal days. After much hard work of making the film one does look forward to the elaborate promotions and a festive release. However, in times like these, it feels great that your film has even released. Today things are uncertain. Time has come to a standstill and nobody knows what's going to happen next. In such a scenario, OTT has come to the rescue. This medium is keeping the entertainment industry running as it is giving jobs to people."

Finally, she concluded by saying, "What's most important is the fact that people are feeling safe while getting entertained at home thanks to the web".

Coming to the Radhe movie, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai movie is directed by Prabhudeva and is bankrolled by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit under the Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios banners. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles and the movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.