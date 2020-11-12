Diwali 2020: Tara Sutaria Urges Her Fans Not To Burst Crackers…

Bollywood young actress Tara Sutaria is all in festive mood… She doled out that, Diwali is one of her favourite festivals and this year's festival will be different one due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic. This time only family members will be the part of festive celebrations but her sister Pia Sutaria will be missing the special day as she is away from the city and there will no crackers too.



Well, Tara Sutaria spoke to Times Of India media and doled out that, this year's Diwali festival will be a special one… She also told that, as her sister Pia moved to London recently, she will celebrate Diwali only with her parents. From decorating the house with colourful lights & flowers to having a virtual chat with all her cousins and enjoying the heavenly taste of homemade sweets, this Diwali will be a memorable and different one…

She also told, "This year, grand celebrations will most probably not happen in the industry, but that's the most responsible choice we can make. Otherwise, our efforts over the last six-seven months would be in vain." Further, talking about her favourite Diwali ritual, Tara shared that she loves to go mall hopping with her friends for shopping. She said, "This year, I did online shopping for Diwali and my birthday that's coming up in a few days. It's not the same as going out, but I absolutely love shopping, so, I didn't give it a miss."

Tara also urged her fans not to burst crackers… "I don't burst crackers. I don't like to do that, because it causes a lot of noise and air pollution. I also love animals and crackers really frighten them."

Tara also reminisced her childhood Diwali celebrations… When they were little she and Pia would celebrate the festival with their parents and after growing up a little, they would visit friend's places for the celebrations…

Speaking about Tara's work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Mohit Suri directorial'Ek Villain 2' which also has Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in the lead roles.