‘Do Patti’ Trailer: Kajol and Kriti Sanon Lead a Dark and Twisted Tale

The trailer of ‘Do Patti’ was released on Monday, revealing an intense mystery thriller. Kajol and Kriti Sanon take on daring new roles, with the trailer promising a thrilling journey packed with mind games, drama, romance, and suspense.

In the trailer, Kajol appears as a determined police officer investigating a complex case, while Kriti Sanon makes her debut in the mystery genre. Kriti portrays dual characters – Saumya Sood and Shailee – adding more mystery to the story.

Set in the fictional town of Devipur, the story follows police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) as she gets involved in a series of troubling incidents surrounding Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). The plot thickens when Saumya's twin sister, Shailee, arrives at the hill station, adding further tension.

The trailer begins with Kajol interrogating Dhruv, hinting at a web of lies. It then transitions to Saumya and Dhruv's passionate romance, which is disrupted by Shailee’s arrival. The tension escalates when Dhruv is shown behind bars, suspected of attempting to kill one of the twins. Kajol's character is determined to uncover the truth.

The film touches on themes like sibling rivalry, mental health, and the importance of boundaries. Scheduled for release on Netflix, the movie is set in the hills of northern India and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, also known as BOB.

‘Do Patti’ also marks Kriti's debut as a producer through her company, Kathha Pictures, in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's Blue Butterfly Films. This project is Kriti's second with Kajol after their previous film Dilwale in 2015.