Dolly Minhas recalls her acting experiences with 'Aangan Aapno Kaa' co-stars

Mumbai: Veteran actress Dolly Minhas has opened up about the atmosphere on the set of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', sharing it's interesting to see the younger generation listening to the stories of how the shooting used to be in earlier days.

The show revolves around a heartwarming story of Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur), a dedicated single father, and his profound love for his three daughters: Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and the youngest, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana).

Dolly plays the role of Rekha, Tanvi’s mother-in-law. Amidst the hectic shooting, Ayushi and Aditi make some time to sit with the seasoned actor and listen to her stories and shooting experiences from the past.

Talking about the same, Dolly shared: "I absolutely love the atmosphere on the set of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'. It's not just about work; we have absolute fun on the set when the cameras aren't rolling. It is very interesting to see how the younger generation is excited and eager to listen to how the shooting used to be in earlier days."

"Especially Aditi and Ayushi, they come and sit with me to listen to my acting experiences and how things were during those days and whenever I find some similar instances happening on the set which makes me remember about my earlier days, I just can’t stop sharing them. So, the set of this show brings everyone together like a family, regardless of their age or experience," added Dolly, who is known for her work in 'Shaktimaan', 'Ramayan', and 'Behenein', among others.

Aditi said: "Dolly ji brings such charm to the set with her stories. I’m a huge fan of hers and am always eager to listen. Once she shared a thrilling incident from her older days. They were shooting for a night shoot, and suddenly, a leopard appeared. The entire crew was terrified, including Dolly ji but they did not stop shooting. She shares many more tales from her shoots, and it is delightful to hear all of them."

"Her stories weave magic beyond the camera. Her travel tales are equally interesting to listen to. She creates a fun and light atmosphere on set, keeping us all hooked and engaged with her stories," added Aditi.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.