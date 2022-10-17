Drishyam 2 Trailer: Will Ajay Devgn Succeed In Hiding The Truth Once Again?

It is all known that Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran's Drishyam 2 movie is all set to hit the theatres next month and thus, the makers are treating the netizens by sharing frequent updates on social media. After dropping the first look posters of the prominent characters, the makers shared the trailer and made us witness a small glimpse of the main plot.

Ajay Devgn and the makers shared the trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai.#Drishyam2Trailer Out Now Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ePHkWCUIpB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 17, 2022

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022".

Going with the trailer, it showcases how Ajay Devgn and his family still being worried due to the murder case. But all of a sudden, the police officers re-open the case and torture his family to dig out the truth. So, we need to wait and watch how will Ajay manage to escape this time too.

During the trailer launch event, Tabu said, "It's one of my most difficult characters. I must give credit for writing this character. It's very unusual for writers to write such a complex character."

When Ajay is asked about working for a sequel he said, "We never make a film thinking that we will make a sequel. When a film is a hit, keeps working on other platforms, and is loved by the audience, that's when we decide to make a sequel." He also said about the film being different from Mohanlal's Drishyam 2. "The film has been treated in a different manner. There are a lot of changes, you won't see Akshaye's character in the original. You will feel, this is a fresh film."

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased all the important elements of the prequel movie how Shriya and her daughter kill Sam who captured the nude video. Then Vijay aka Ajay Devgn hides the body and also tries to erase the clues like dumping the car in a river and throwing off the mobile in an unknown vehicle. But in the end, he accepts his crime and the teaser ends on a suspense note.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Pathakk. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November, 2022!