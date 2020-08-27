Emotional Song 'Shukriya' From 'Sadak 2' Movie Shows Off The Pain Of Love

The most awaited movie of Bollywood 'Sadak 2' is all set to hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 28th August, 2020. As only 24 hours is left for the release of the movie, the makers are creating a buzz on social media sharing the flick's updates. Off late, the emotional song 'Shukriya' gets released on YouTube making us feel the pain of love.

Here is the complete song… Have a look!





This song shows us the pain of love… Aditya Roy Kapur turned drunkard missing Alia Bhatt. He is seen all alone and missing Alia Bhatt and her love. While Sanjay Dutt also feels the pain and thanks Alia and Aditya for making him feel better. A few romantic scenes between Alia and Aditya are also shown. The emotional and soothing lyrics touched the hearts and made us add it to the playlists.

"Shukriya…" song is crooned by KK and Jubin Nautiyal while the music is composed by Jeet Gannguli. The heart-touching lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag and Jeet Gannguli.

Sadak 2movie has Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. This movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios.

Here is the trailer of Sadak 2 movie… Have a look!





This trailer is totally a revenge drama… First, it starts off with Sanjay Dutt mourning for the loss of his dear love Pooja. Then he accepts Alia's request and takes her to the Mount Kailash ride in his taxi. On the way, they meet Aditya Roy Kapur and then a few love scenes between the lead pair are seen. Finally, the trailer ends off showing a few action scenes.

Sadak movie which was released in 1991 went to become a bumper hit with its intriguing story… Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt have performed their best and took the story to the next level with their ace acting skills. Now, after 18 years of this story, the director Mahesh Bhatt is all set with the successor for this movie titled 'Sadak 2' which casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Along with holding the pace of Sanjay and Pooja in this movie, Mahesh is all set to entertain the audience with his sequel on 28th August through Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.