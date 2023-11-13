Live
Enjoy 'Tiger 3' without putting others at risk: Salman Khan on fans bursting firecrackers inside theatre
Mumbai : Superstar Salman Khan on Monday urged fans to enjoy his Diwali release "Tiger 3" without putting people at risk after videos of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of the film went viral on social media.
During a show of the film, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday night, causing panic among moviegoers, according to police. Salman criticised the incident in a post on X. "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe," Salman wrote.
The police are in the process of registering an offence under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said. A Yash Raj Films production, "Tiger 3" also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie released on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali.