Fact Check: Drishyam Director Nishikant Kamat Is Still Alive And Is On Ventilator Support

Bollywood movie Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat death rumours are spread all over. Even ace media houses reported his death news. But the fact is, Nishikant is still alive and fighting hard with ventilator support. This B-Town director is fighting with chronic liver disease and joined a private hospital a few days ago.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter and said that, Nishikant is still alive and also suggested to stop spreading such fake news.

Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let's pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

He wrote that, Nishikant is still alive and fighting…

Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please. https://t.co/NPuaccKBac — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

He also stated that, media houses need to take clarification and stop spreading fake news.

Well, Bollywood actress Renuka and director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media announced the death news of Nishikant. But now, it is proved that it is all fake.

So sorry for the tweet about Nishikant Kamat. Just heard that he is still among us & I hope he is blessed with a long life. Stay strong Nishi. Praying 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 17, 2020

In this tweet, Renuka wrote, "RIP my friend Nishikant Kamat. I will cherish the wonderful times we shared. What a talented filmmaker you were. I am writing "were" with a very heavy heart. This is no age to pass away Sleepy face🙏🏽🙏🏽Broken heart…"

Even Mukesh Chhabra took to his twitter and posted the same news but deleted it a few minutes ago.

Kamat is an ace director and is known for his films like Drishyam, Madaari and Mumbai Meri Jaan. This young filmmaker is also an actor and showed off his ace acting skills in a few Marathi movies like Saatchya Aat Gharat.

Kamat made his directional debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast (2005). This movie turned his career as it turned into a blockbuster and stood as one of the biggest hits of Marathi Film Industry. This movie bagged a 'National Award' in the category of 'Best Feature Film in Marathi' in 2006.

Well, Kamat is also acted in a Bollywood movie 'Rocky Handsome' which had John Abraham in the lead role. Nishikant Kamat's next project is 'Darbadar' which is expected to hit the screens in 2022.