False Speculations around Thalaivi release

Kangana Ranaut is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry. She is coming up with the prestigious film Thalaivi soon. The film will have a release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The movie was supposed to release on 23rd April but the film unit decided to change the release date because of the pandemic.

The film unit has officially confirmed the postponement of the film's release recently. Ever since the announcement has come up, there are speculations about the film directly hitting a OTT platform. However, the film unit confirmed that nothing as such is going to happen.

The makers say they will not skip a theatrical release. The film unit wants to wait until the situation around returns to normalcy. They are confident about the film's success and do not want to give the film a release without bringing it to theatres.

'Thalaivi' is directed by AL Vijay and it also features Aravind Swami as MGR. Vibri Media produced the film.