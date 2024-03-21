Live
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
Just In
Farah Khan, Ananya Panday give out mean girl vibes in hilarious video
Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills.
Mumbai: Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills.
Farah was in attendance at her frequent collaborator and BFF Karan Johar’s party in Mumbai, where she literally crossed paths with actress Ananya Panday and captured the moment in an Instagram Reel.
On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a Reel of her and Ananya crossing paths with each other wearing the same colour outfit.
The video, obviously staged for laughs, shows the two women giving cold shoulders to each other, after realising that they’re wearing the same colour outfit.
Farah wrote in the caption, “When someone younger and hotter wears the same colour.”
Netizens took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the Reel.
One user wrote, “Ananya no doubt is cute! But You over her anytime, even Ananya won't disagree on this.”
Another wrote, “Both of u looking superb in red.”
A third wrote, “Ma'am...expression thod phod... Yours.”