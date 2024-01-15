Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan packs a patriotic punch in India's biggest aerial action franchise film

After inspiring the audience with his aspirational performance in Lakshya as an Indian Army Captain, Hrithik Roshan has taken to donning the Indian defense force uniform after 20 years once again in Siddharth Anand's Fighter - this time as a Fighter Jet Pilot.

Fighter's action packed trailer introduces viewers to Hrithik's onscreen character Shamsher Pathania aka 'Patty' who is the Fighter jet Squadron Leader at a special taskforce of the Indian Air Force called Air Dragons.

Hrithik is seen mouthing powerful dialogues while delivering a performance that peaks patriotic fervor mixed with action and emotions.

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in the uniform representing the Indian Air Force. He is seen skillfully flying fighter jets and performing breathtaking action.

Fighter's Trailer showcases Hrithik Roshan’s character ‘Patty’ against the backdrop of 2019 Pulwama attack. Glimpse of the attack and subsequent action taken by the Indian Air Force are seen in the hard-hitting trailer.

Netizens celebrated the trailer as a welcome movie watching experience on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day with Fighter releasing in Cinemas on 25th January 2024.

The film marks to be Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film, that will also be releasing in 3D IMAX format.

Fighter unites the blockbuster actor - director duo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after successful outings like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Fighter is regarded as director Siddharth Anand's most ambitious film and promises to deliver a never-seen-before cinematic experience to the Indian audience. The film stands to be India's first aerial action franchise film.



