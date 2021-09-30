  • Menu
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to hit theatres on Jan 6

Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actress Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year.

Actress Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year. Alia took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

"Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," she wrote as the caption.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.

