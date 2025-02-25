Govinda Responds to Divorce Rumors with Sunita Ahuja: ‘I Am in the Process of…’

Reports have recently circulated about the potential end of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s 37-year marriage, sparking widespread speculation. After weeks of silence, Govinda has now addressed the ongoing rumors.

According to sources, Sunita reportedly sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no further progress on the matter. However, Govinda has now spoken out about the situation. In a conversation with ETimes, the actor dismissed the speculation, stating, "These are only business talks going on… I am in the process of starting my films."

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, also provided some clarity, stating, "There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by members of the family. There’s nothing more to it. Govinda is focused on starting a new film, for which artists have been visiting our office. We are working on resolving the situation."

In a separate development, last month, Sunita made a startling revelation about their living arrangements. During an interview, she shared that she and Govinda no longer live together. While Sunita resides with their children in an apartment, Govinda stays in a bungalow across the street. She also opened up about the emotional distance in their relationship, stating, "While I used to feel secure in my marriage, I don't feel the same anymore."

Sunita further explained their separate living arrangements, saying, "We have two houses—our bungalow and the flat. I have my temple and kids in the flat, while he stays across in the bungalow. He’s often late after his meetings, and he enjoys talking with people, gathering groups. Meanwhile, I prefer to stay with my children in our flat, where we rarely speak because I believe in conserving energy and not wasting it on unnecessary conversation."

As of now, both Govinda and Sunita have yet to provide further comment. News18 reached out to Sunita and their daughter Tina for a statement, but they had not responded at the time of publishing.