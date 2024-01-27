Live
Gurmeet Choudhary shares about popularity of historical shows and films
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared insights into the popularity of historical shows and films, emphasizing the educational value they offer. Gurmeet, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 2008 TV show 'Ramayana,' highlighted that historical narratives, such as 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharat,' hold significant cultural and moral teachings. He expressed that the universal appeal of these timeless stories contributes to their success on television.
Gurmeet Choudhary, who gained fame through his role as Lord Rama alongside his wife Debina, believes that good content involves presenting compelling stories that resonate with the audience. Historical shows often encapsulate profound life lessons, making them attractive to viewers. Gurmeet acknowledged that people love watching historical films and series, and the storytelling format provides valuable learning experiences.
The 39-year-old actor, who last appeared in 'The Wife' in 2021, is set to feature in the series 'Maharana,' where he will portray the role of Maharana Pratap. His perspective underscores the enduring popularity and cultural significance of historical narratives that continue to captivate audiences across different mediums.