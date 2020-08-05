Happy Birthday Genelia: Riteish Showers All His Love On His Dear Wife With A Heart-Melting Post

Happy Birthday Genelia: 5th August is turning big… Along with Bollywood's ace actress Kajol, even our dear Genelia is celebrating her birthday today!!! Thus, whole social media is filled with their birthday wishes…

Genelia's heartthrob Riteish Deshmukh wished her dear wife in a special way by dropping a lovely image on his Instagram page… Have a look!

In this post, Riteish is seen kissing his dear wife with much love… Along with this candid pic, Riteish also added a few heart-melting words and doled out that, Genelia is his everything… He wrote, "‪You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia …"‬



Wow such love words… Riteish touched our hearts with his love!!!

This post garnered thousands of views and is liked by Bollywood celebs like Maniesh Paul and Raj Kundra too. They both wished Genelia stays happy as always!!!





Genelia also replied to the post and said, "To us.. To our flaws, to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness..



I need you to be me.. Love you Forever Always ❤️"

Happy Birthday Genelia… Stay happy and blessed!!!