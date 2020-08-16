Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Adds Sparkle To His Birthday Celebration

Our dear Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 50 today and is celebrating his birthday happily amidst his family members… Kareena Kapoor turned this day into a special one and added sparkles to his birthday party…

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped the sparkling pics of Saif's birthday party… Have a look!

Kareena dropped two awesome videos from Saif's birthday celebrations and made us go awe… In the first video, both are seen shaking their legs with all the golden aura. Coming to the second one, Kareena is seen standing beside Saif and showering all her love while cutting the cake. Their lovely kisses and cute moments amid the birthday candle sparkles just stole our hearts… For the first time, Kareena's baby bump was also witnessed in these videos.



This post garnered millions of views and is also liked and commented by Bollywood celebs like Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Karan Tacker, Sophie Chaudry, Rhea Kapoor, Amruta Arora and a few others. They all showered love on Saif Ali Khan and wished him heart-fully dropping heart emoji's.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have announced the news of their second baby arrival a couple of days ago… Kareena is pregnant for the second time and our little Taimur is turning into a big brother. This cute couple announced this happy news through a joint statement.