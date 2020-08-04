Happy Birthday Vishal Bharadwaj: 10 Best Songs He Composed For Gulzar

Happy Birthday Vishal Bharadwaj: Bollywood ace film-maker cum musician is celebrating his 55th birthday today… Being multi-talented, this man has given many memorable tunes to the industry. Be it the Maqbool or Haider, both can be termed as the melodious gems of his kitty. Well, Vishal had a good partnership with ace poet Gulzar… They both teamed up and made us witness awesome songs…

Be it Omkara or Kaminey, both movies stood as musical hits and the songs from these movies still hold their place in the playlists even after years of their release.

Once in an interview which was held in web conference way, Vishal said that he is inspired by Gulzar's poem which gave a raise of hope amidst Covid-19 danger. He also doled out that, he sent a poem to Gulzar ji and asked him to set it in the right way. Finally, after Gulzar ji resetting the lyrics and adding music, the song was out for recording… "

Vishal also said, "When the song was recorded, I also started feeling nice about it. There was something unusual about it. Then came the question of releasing it. For a long time, I had this dream of owning a record label, so I decided this is the song I should open my label with. I feel it is a great phase for my music. I want to explore more music in me now," Vishal had revealed.

So, on the occasion of Vishal Bharadwaj's birthday, we Hans India want to bring out the 10 best songs of him which are composed for Gulzar ji… Have a look!

1. "Raat ke Dhai Baje…" (Kaminey)

2. "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji… (Ishqiya)

3. "Chai Chapa Chai…" ( Hu Tu Tu)

4. "Chod Aaye Hum Wo Galiyan…" (Maachis)

5. "Tere Ishq Mein…" (Album Ishqa)

6. "Beedi…" (Omkara)

7. "Naina Thag Lenge…" (Omkara)

8. "Bismil…" (Haider)

9. "Darling…" (7 Khoon Maaf)

10. "O Papadwale…" (Makdee)

Happy Birthday Vishay Bharadwaj… So guys, enjoy these songs on this ace musician's birthday and rock your day!!!

