Haseen Dilruba Teaser: Taapsee And Vikrant Up The Excitement With Their Lust, Obsession And Deceit Mystery

Guys, another mystery thriller is all set to hit the OTT platforms amid the Covid-19 lockdown mode. It is all known that Taapsee is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie 'Haseen Dilruba'. The makers have decided to release it on the Netflix platform due to the present Covid-19 conditions. They even released the teaser of this thriller and upped the excitement of the movie buffs.

The teaser starts off with Vikrant and Taapsee's wedding. They are seen beautiful in the grandeur wedding attires and next the plot shifts to a few romantic scenes. But the sudden bomb blast and Vikarnt's obsessive behaviour makes the teaser worth watching. Showing the shades of love lust, obsession and deceit, Taapsee and Vikrant are seen in various scenarios in this teaser.



Along with sharing the teaser, Taapsee also wrote, "प्यार के तीन रंग , खून के छींटों के संग ….".

Well, this is the new poster of the movie where Taapsee is seen beautiful in an intense pose while Vikrant is also seen in a serious appeal. Sharing the poster, Taapsee also wrote, "Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein? #HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy".



Haseen Dilruba movie is being directed by Vinil Mathew and bankrolled by Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International banners. This movie also has Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in other prominent roles.



Speaking about the movie, Taapsee earlier said, "Hindi pulp fiction will have a strong influence on this film. Again, this is something I haven't done before."



Even director Vinil Mathew said, "I have always been interested in stories that explore the various dynamics of human relationships. Haseen Dillruba is one such edgy story, written beautifully by Kanika Dhillon. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a stellar cast, Colour yellow productions and T- series. I'm really looking forward to sharing it with the world on Netflix".



Well, Haseen Dilruba movie will now be released on Netflix on 2nd July, 2021.

