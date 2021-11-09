HBD Harshvardhan Kapoor: Anil, Sonam And Arjun Shower Birthday Love On This Young Actor

Bollywood's young actor Harshvardhan Kapoor turned a year older today and is celebrating his 30th birthday! He is showered with all the lovely birthday wishes from her dear father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor. Even his cousin Arjun Kapoor also wished with a wonderful post…



Sonam Kapoor

She shared a series of pics and from the childhood pic to the wedding pics, all of them were awesome and showed off Sonam's love on her dear brother. She also wished him jotting down, "Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness. @harshvarrdhankapoor #birthday #birthdaywishes".

Anil Kapoor

Coming to Anil Kapoor, he also showered all hos love on his dear son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil shared a couple of awesome pics with his son and wished him writing, "Thanks bro, for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it!! Happy Birthday, @harshvarrdhankapoor!!!"

Sunita Kapoor

Well, Sunita Kapoor also wished her son with a beautiful post… She shared a series of pics of Harshvarsdhan and wrote, "The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance , it's the purest love ,.unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son . Love you so much".

On the other hand, Harshvardhan also shared a couple of pics on the occasion of his birthday and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Coming to Arjun Kapoor, he shared a family pic on this special day and wished Harshvardhan…

He wished him jotting down, "Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it's not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it".

Speaking about Harshvardhan's career, he made his debut with Mirzya movie and then was seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' and AK VS AK. He will next be seen in Netflix's show Ray.

Happy Birthday Harshvardhan Kapoor…