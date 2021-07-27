HBD Kriti Sanon: Prabhas Shares A Stunning Picture Of This Adipurush Actress And Wishes Her With A Special Message

Bollywood's young actress Kriti Sanon is all basking in the success of her latest movie Mimi. Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother in this movie and makes all the critics too applaud her with her splendid screen presence. Today being Kriti's 31st birthday, she is all happy with the positive talk of her movie and also cut the birthday cake amid media and the team of Mimi movie.



Kriti Sanon also bagged a golden opportunity of playing larger than life role 'Sita' in Om Raut's Adipurush movie which has Prabhas as the lead actor.

Prabhas wished Kriti by sharing a stunning picture of her and also dropped a special message on his Instagram page. Take a look!

In this pic, Kriti looked stunning draping a designer saree. Prabhas also wished her jotting down, "Many many happy returns of the day @kritisanon. What you bring to the sets of #Adipurush is so precious!"

Even Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also penned a long note and praised Kriti Sanon in her post.

Ashwini shared a couple of images with Kriti and showcased their bond to all her fans. She also dropped a long note and praised Kriti with all the kind words. "Happy Birthday to my Bitti the girl with a golden heart who never forgets to stay in touch with her words of belonging. After Bareilly Ki Barfi we both walked our own paths but as rooted and real she makes sure she will message and ask How I am with emojis of all heart and will always connect back if she missed my messages/ calls. Hoping that one day we will work again together and relive the memories of oneness. Happiness and brightness my dear girl. All the best for #mimi Keep shining with the different genres you are exploring as a fearless actor, making her own path and wants to keep redefining oneself. Lots of love @kritisanon".

Even Kriti Sanon also thanked Ashwini and dropped her thank you message in the comments section.

"Such a sweet msg ashwiny!! Love you!! Thank u so much!! And yesss.. lets soon find a script that we connect on like we did in BKB.. and explore a new world and a new character that stays in ppl's hearts as much as Bitti did love biggg hug!"

Even other Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and a few others wished him through social media. Take a look!

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon… Have a blast and enjoy your day!!!