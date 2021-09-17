HBD Nick Jonas: Jonas Brothers Release A Groovy Anthem On This Special Occasion

Global diva Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas who is a popular pop singer is celebrating his 29th birthday and turned a year older. He is receiving warm birthday wishes from all corners of Hollywood and his fans through social media. Well, the Jonas brothers treated all their fans by releasing a groovy anthem on this special occasion.



The song is titled as "Who's In Your Head…" and the lyrical video is released on YouTube.

This song is completely about unrequited love and is all peppy, upbeat, party track. "I wanna know who's in your head? / Stealin' your heart while I'm still bleeding…" line describes the theme of the song and makes it instantly top the music charts.

Well, Jonas family members and Priyanka Chopra also wished Nick with heartfelt messages and turned the day into a special one for this pop singer.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is seen hugging her dear hubby in this pic. Nick looked cool in the black tee while Pee Cee sported in a yellow outfit and owned a chic appeal. She also wished Nick jotting down, "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby… Thank you for being you."

While Kevin Jonas also dropped a throwback pic and wished his dear brother…

Nick and Kevin are seen on the stage. Nick looked classy in the white shirt while Kevin is seen holding a guitar. He wrote, "Happy birthday @nickjonas! Can't wait to celebrate you in Nashville tonight!"

Nick's father also shared a throwback childhood pic on his Instagram Stories and wished his dear son!

























Little Nick is seen in the hands of his father…

Happy Birthday Nick Jonas… Have a blast and enjoy your day to the core!