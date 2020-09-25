Heartbroken to hear about SP sir: Salman Khan

Mumbai: Music legend S P Balasubrahmanyam was the voice behind several hit songs of Salman Khan, the first of which was for the soundtrack of 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Remembering Balasubrahmanyam and his legacy of work, Salman Khan tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear about S P Balasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! Condolence to the family #RIP."

Apart from Salman Khan's tribute, S P Balasubrahmanyam has also been remembered fondly by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, among others.

"Devastated," AR Rahman wrote minutes after the singer's death. Later, he posted a tribute to S P Balasubrahmanyam, describing him as "The voice of victory, love, devotion and joy." With the words, Rahman share an obituary set to a song snippet.

Back to 1992 and Roja. S P Balasubrahmanyam was a giant of the music industry - having already won four of his six National Awards - and A R Rahman was just starting out. SPB sang three songs in the Tamil original - Rukkumani Rukkumani, and the duet and solo versions of Kaadhal Rojave.

In the Hindi release, he sang two duets - Yeh Haseen Waadiyan and a version of Roja Jaaneman (the second version was sung by Hariharan). Roja was the first of many SPB-Rahman projects together.

They worked together on any number of films, including the massive hits Gentleman, Sivaji and Enthiran. Songs such as Anjali Anjali, Vellimalare, Kadalenum, Azhagana Rakshasiyea, Swasamae, July Matham, Minnale Nee and Thoda Thoda are some of Rahman and S P Balasubrahmanyam's most memorable creations.