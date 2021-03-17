Hello Charlie: Aadar’s Road Trip With Gorilla Is Impressive

These days OTT platforms are keeping the movie buffs busy with their quirky plots and engaging shows. Off late, Amazon Prime has come up with another interesting movie 'Hello Charlie' which stars Aadar Jain and a special guest 'Gorilla'. This movie is all about how Aadar meets the Gorilla as he is given the task of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. While one more interesting element of this teaser is the Gorilla is a fan of Hrithik Roshan's Ude.

Here is the teaser of 'Hello Charlie'… Have a look!









The teaser is all about the road journey of Aadar Jain with his dear partner Gorilla. They both are seen enjoying the ride listening to the "Amber Sariya…" song. Gorilla's awesome actions and its control over Aadar is all funny!!! The teaser just raised the expectations on the movie and made us go ROFL.

Aadar shared the new poster of the 'Hello Charlie' movie and is happy to introduce his new friend…

Both Aadar and Gorilla are seen riding on the quirky scooters. Aadar also wrote, "Here's welcoming you on a journey with Charlie & his new friend! #HelloCharlieOnPrime releasing on April 9th, on @primevideoin".

Hello Charlie movie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani. It also has Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi in other prominent roles.

Well, producer Ritesh Sidhwani spoke to the media and doled out, "We've had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and Hello Charlie will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can't wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April."

Coming to the Director Pankaj Saraswat, he also spoke about the movie and said, "Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film's unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained."

Being Aadar's second film after his debut film, 'Qaidi Band', it has many expectations on it. Hello Charlie will get released on 9th April, 2021 on the Amazon Prime OTT platform.