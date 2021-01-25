Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan has tied a knot with his beau Natasha Dalal at 4 PM today at 'Mansion Hotel' in Alibaug. As mobiles were not allowed inside the wedding venue, the pictures were not leaked. But Varun didn't keep his fans waiting for long… He took to his Instagram page and dropped the official pictures of his wedding…





In the first pic, Varun and Natasha are all in smiles and looked beautiful in their regal wedding attires. The second pic showcases the 'Pehra' rasam of the wedding. Varun looked handsome wearing the light-coloured kurta which is enhanced with intricate embroidery and handwork. Even Natasha looked awesome in her light pink lehenga and upped her look with the diamond jewelry. Varun also penned a sweet message along with sharing these pics…

"Life long love just became official ❤️".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Aparshakti Khurana, Deepika Padukone, Armaan Malik, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nushrat Bharucha, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Aditya Thackery, Karan Johar, Amy Jackson, Vaani Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Sophie Choudry and a few others dropped 'Congratulatory' messages in the comments section.

The wedding festivities began on 22nd January, 2021 itself. Both Varun and Natasha's family members reached the venue a day before itself and enjoyed the gala wedding rituals. From colourful 'Haldi' to joyous 'Sangeet', all the wedding festivities were held in a grandeur manner. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, only a limited number of guests were invited and thus it was a hush hush wedding. Well, Varun's family has decided to host a reception in Mumbai soon for all the Bollywood celebs.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, ace fashioner Manish Malhotra and Kunal Rawal attended the wedding. Earlier Varun has spoken about his marriage to media and said, "Everyone is talking about this marriage for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty".

Finally, Varun and Natasha have tied a knot and began 2021 in a wonderful way… Happy Married Life Varun & Natasha!!!