Hina Khan excited for Punjabi debut in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’

Actress Hina Khan is gearing up for her debut in Punjabi cinema with the upcoming film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', directed by Amarpreet Chabra. Sharing her experience on set, Hina expressed her excitement for the release, describing each day of filming as a "laugh riot".

"I am super excited for the release," Hina said, highlighting the opportunity to explore a different facet of her acting abilities in the film. "It's a very different kind of film that I have worked on, and I can't wait for everybody to see it."

Starring alongside renowned actors Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal, Hina promises audiences an enjoyable cinematic experience. The film is set to hit screens on May 10, marking a significant milestone in Hina's career.

Reflecting on her time on set, Hina shared, "I had an absolute blast shooting for it. Everyday was a laugh riot on set!" She expressed her delight in collaborating with the talented cast and crew, particularly praising her experience working with Gippy Grewal.

Shot over the course of a month in Chandigarh, the filming experience proved to be a memorable one for Hina. "Shooting in Chandigarh was a whole new experience for me," she remarked. "The warmth of the people and the camaraderie among the cast made the experience truly special."

As the anticipation builds for the film's release, Hina Khan eagerly awaits audience feedback and hopes that viewers will enjoy the film as much as she enjoyed working on it. With its unique storyline and entertaining performances, 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' promises to captivate audiences and mark a successful debut for Hina in Punjabi cinema.