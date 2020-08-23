How Bengaluru Girl Rhea Chakraborty Got Close To Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushanth Singh Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty has been at the Center of controversial debates post the actor's death. While she is pleading innocence with respect to her involvement in his death, the CBI which has taken over the investigation from the Mumbai police is leaving no stone unturned to dig out the truth by exploring various angles.

Now, we hear the details about how Rhea entered Sushanth's life. Rhea was born to a Bengali couple Indrajith Chakraborthy and Sandhya Chakraborthy who belong to West Bengal. However, she was born and brought up in the silicon city of Bengaluru.

Rhea's father was in the Army and hence she got educated at the Ambala Army School. The 28-year-old actress has a brother by name Showik Chakraborthy whose name is also being heard a lot in the case. Rhea Chakraborthy was a radio jockey in the initial days and as she became popular as a TV anchor, she started getting calls from the cinema industry. Though she was born in Bengaluru she got her first movie offer from Telugu industry.

Later, she went straight into Bollywood. The irony is though she has worked in very few Bollywood movies in about seven years, none of her movies earned her any popularity. Rhea met Sushanth in the year 2019 and their intimacy grew very soon and they began living together. This was mentioned in the appeal that was made to home minister Amit Shah in which Rhea had requested the handover of the case to CBI. Sushanth's family has alleged that Rhea had taken control over Sushanth with the same speed as she entered the actor's life. Now, family members of Sushanth and his fans are seething with rage saying Rhea was responsible for the actor's death. However, the truth will triumph only after the CBI comes out with the result of its investigations.