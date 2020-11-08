How Much Was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Saree Price?

Celebrities always wish to have big fat weddings with full pomp and pride and with a lot of fanfare. Former Miss world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no exception to this. It is nearly 13 years since the actress entered into a wedlock with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchanan. The couple after dating for a few years got married in the year 2007 on April 20. Many of Ishwarya fans including some Bollywood actors were heart broken after this event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek wedding was performed on a grand scale in Mumbai. However, the guest list was limited to a select few. Decorations for the marriage, list of invitees, and wedding attires of the couple had created a huge buzz at the time.

There were huge expectations and speculations not only among fans but also in big celebrity circles regarding the wedding attires that the couple donned during the marriage ceremony. As expected, the celebrity bride Aishwarya was adorned in heavy Kancheevaramn saree and designer antique jewellery.

Aishwarya was glittering on the wedding day wearing traditional saree and Lehenga, while Abhishek no less with a grand look wearing a sherwani. The kanjeevaram saree which Aishwarya was wearing was designed by famous designer Neeta Lulla.

AIshwarya was looking gorgeous in the saree and ornaments. It may be recalled that not many pictures from the wedding were made public as the Bachchan family wanted to have some privacy. Moreover, even details related to the wedding were kept under wraps. No wonder then we get to hear something new about the wedding.

Now, the news doing the rounds Bout the abhiash wedding is about the price of Aishwarya's wedding saree which has gone viral. We hear that the price of this saree was seventy five lakhs as it was blended and decorated with expensive precious stones and golden threads.

The saree had golden border, and Aishwarya appeared gorgeous in a South Indian traditional saree. Thirteen years have passed after their marriage and the couple is blessed with an adorable daughter Aaradhya.

Of late, we have rarely seen Aishwarya in movies after her daughter was born. Though the actor worked in a few movies it did not do well at the box office. Currently, the actor is busy working for a Tamil movie.