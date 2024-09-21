CM Revanth Reddy Assures Justice to Victims of Nerella Incident in Rajanna Sircilla

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pledged to deliver justice to the victims of the 2017 Nerella incident in Rajanna Sircilla district. The assurance came after a meeting held at the state secretariat, where the victims, accompanied by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, presented their grievances directly to the CM.

The victims recounted the events of 2017, when several lives were lost due to sand-laden lorries in the area. They claimed that their protest over the deaths resulted in them being subjected to third-degree torture by the police. During the meeting, they urged the Chief Minister to take strict action against the responsible police officers and the personnel involved in the use of third-degree methods.

CM Revanth Reddy listened to their concerns and assured them that justice would be served, promising a thorough investigation and appropriate measures against those involved in the incident. The victims have been seeking accountability for years, and this meeting marks a significant step towards addressing their grievances.