Hrithik Announces The Wrap Up Of Vikram Vedha Movie And Says, 'Becoming Vedha Wouldn't Have Been Possible Without Saif As Vikram'

Vikram Vedha is the most-awaited multi-starrer of Bollywood as it has the handsome stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Off late, the shooting of this movie has been wrapped up and Hrithik shared a couple of pics from the sets and penned a long note on his Instagram page… He said, without Vikram there would be no Vedha and praised Saif Ali Khan!

In this post, Hrithik is seen posing with the director holding the clapboard and in the second one he also posed along with the 'Vikram aka Saif Ali Khan… This Krish actor also penned a long note and put his heart out… "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance.

For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It's been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting.

Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not.

But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha.

For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer.

As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today.. As we inch closer to our release date.

Nuff said.

See you at the cinemas.

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners. This movie also has Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib in the prominent roles.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.