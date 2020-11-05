I Am Single Because Of Ajay Devgn; He Drove Away All The Boys, Blames Tabu

Tabu, who once upon a time had captured the hearts of Bollywood and Tollywood audiences, often grabs headlines for news related to her movies.

But at times the single status of the actress too is much talked about. Rumours keep making the rounds about her private life. Now, Tabu herself has disclosed the reason for staying single in an interview.

Tabu on the occasion of celebrating her 50th birthday on Wednesday shared a few things about staying single. The actor has stated that Ajay Devgn was the reason for her not getting married!

"I know Ajay from the age of 13-14 years. He was a childhood friend of my brother Sameer. We grew up together in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Ajay and Sameer used to roam about in the streets with their gangs. They used to follow us to tease my girlfriends. Both of them used to thrash any boy who tried to cast their eyes on me and speak with me," said Tabu.

Now, both Ajay and Sameer are busy with their families. "The reason for my staying alone is Ajay. Perhaps now he must have realised what he did those days," says Tabu while laughing at all those funny memories.