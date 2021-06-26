Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Bags An Opportunity To Work With Piku Director Shoojit Sircar

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is making his debut in Bollywood following the footsteps of his father. Off late, he bagged a golden opportunity to work with ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who worked with Irrfan for the Piku movie.

Both Babil Khan and Ronnie shared this happy news with their fans and also dropped a couple of pics on their Instagram pages. Take a look!



Babil Khan

Babil shared a couple of images on his Instagram and was seen posing with Shoojit and Ronnie. They are seen in deep discussions about the movie. Babil is also honoured to work with the ace director and wrote, "Honoured to work with you legends ❤️ (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)".

Even Ronnie also shared the same images and wrote, "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun".

Well, this will be Babil's second movie and coming to his debut project Qala, it is being directed by Anvitaa Dutt and is produced by the ace actress Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee are roped in to play pivotal roles in this movie.



Bollywood's ace actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 battling with neuroendocrine tumour. Since then, Babil is staying active on social media and is sharing his father's pics every now and then reminiscing him!

