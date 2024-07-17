Is Janhvi Kapoor Teaming Up with Nani and Srikanth Odela for Her Next Film?

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry with a mix of commercial hits and critically acclaimed, female-centric films. Despite her remarkable talent, a solid blockbuster has eluded her in Bollywood. Now, this dazzling beauty is all set to make her mark in Tollywood with a string of exciting projects.

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Tollywood debut with the much-anticipated film ‘Devara,’ directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva. This high-profile project stars NTR Jr. in the lead role, and the shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. The film has already generated considerable buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting Janhvi's first appearance in the Telugu film industry.

Following ‘Devara,’ Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to star opposite Ram Charan in a film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The project recently kicked off with a traditional pooja ceremony, setting the stage for another exciting venture. This collaboration between Janhvi and Ram Charan is expected to create waves in Tollywood, given the star power and directorial prowess involved.

Adding to her impressive lineup, Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to be the lead heroine in another Telugu film, this time starring the Natural Star Nani. The film will be directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously directed the blockbuster ‘Dasara’ with Nani. The success of their previous collaboration has set high expectations for this upcoming project.

Janhvi Kapoor's foray into Tollywood signifies a new chapter in her acting career. With projects featuring top-tier talents like NTR Jr., Ram Charan, and Nani, she is poised to make a significant impact on the Telugu film industry. Fans are excited to see how this Bollywood beauty adapts to the vibrant and dynamic world of Tollywood cinema.