Is Shah Rukh Khan Set to Play a Professional Assassin in Daughter Suhana Khan's Debut Film 'King'?

Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen always creates a buzz. Fans eagerly anticipate his next project. The excitement surrounding his upcoming film is unparalleled. For the first time, the King of Bollywood will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. This film, titled King, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It marks Suhana's debut in the film industry.

When the announcement was made, many speculated that Shah Rukh and Suhana would portray a father-daughter duo. However, this is not the case. Reports from Times Now reveal that Shah Rukh will take on the role of a professional assassin. Suhana will play a girl who has lost her family and is now under his protection. This storyline draws inspiration from the 1994 French film, ‘Léon: The Professional.’

A source explained the connection, stating, “It isn’t Léon completely. But yeah, the basic plot in King is inspired by the same source.” Shah Rukh wanted to work with Suhana in a film where they would not play traditional roles of father and daughter. The Léon format aligns perfectly with his vision.

This unexpected twist adds excitement to the film. Fans are eager to see Shah Rukh in an action role. He delivered outstanding performances in his 2023 films, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’ Expectations for his role in King are high.

Suhana will also face the spotlight for her acting skills. Her previous film, ‘The Archies (2023),’ led to comparisons with other star kids like Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Now, she has a fresh opportunity to showcase her talent and win over audiences.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation continues to build. Fans eagerly await the dynamic chemistry between Shah Rukh and Suhana. King promises to deliver an exciting blend of action and drama. This unique collaboration is set to create a lasting impact in Bollywood.