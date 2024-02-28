Is Taapsee Pannu Getting Married? Here's What We Know!

Following the recent wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Bollywood is buzzing with another exciting announcement! Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her powerful performances and keeping her personal life under wraps, is reportedly set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, this very month.

News reports suggest the wedding will be a grand yet intimate affair, taking place by the end of March in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. A popular choice for celebrity weddings, Udaipur will serve as the backdrop for this special occasion. Interestingly, unlike many Bollywood weddings, reports indicate that the guest list will be limited, excluding most A-list celebrities.



Adding a unique twist to the ceremony, Taapsee and Mathias, who have been in a relationship for nearly a decade, are said to be planning two separate ceremonies honouring their respective cultural backgrounds. A traditional Sikh ceremony will be followed by a Christian ceremony, reflecting their individual heritages.



Despite maintaining a low-key personal life, Taapsee and Mathias have been together for almost ten years. While occasional glimpses of their bond have appeared on social media, like birthday wishes, they have largely kept their relationship private.



This upcoming wedding comes amidst a busy schedule for Taapsee. The actress has a packed pipeline of four films, including ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba,’ ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan,’ and the sci-fi film ‘Alien.’

