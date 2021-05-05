Jacqueline's initiative YOLO Foundation to create and share stories of kindness

Actress Jacqueline Fernandes on Tuesday announced her initiative YOLO Foundation, to create and share stories of kindness in everyday life. YOLO stands for You Only Live Once.

Jacqueline has tied up with several NGOs that cater to different needs in society for her venture. She has set up a platform to provide relief and help to the needy. "We have this one life, let's do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation, an initiative to create and share stories of kindness," she wrote on Instagram.

"In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #staysafe #spreadlove #helpothers @rotibankfdn @rahosafein @mumbaipolice @thefelinefoundation," she added.

Jacqueline will provide one lakh meals this month in association with an NGO called the Roti Bank. That apart, partnering with the Feline foundation, the actress has taken initiative to help stray animals. She will also distribute masks and sanitisers to frontline workers.