Janhvi Kapoor Stuns All And Sundry With Her Amazing 'Belly Dance'

Bollywood's glam doll Janhvi Kapoor who is busy with a couple of prestigious projects, always stays active on social media and treats her fans with awesome posts. Be it her childhood pics, naughty fights with her dear sister Khushi or throwback pics, all her posts garner millions of views and create a buzz on social media. Off late, thus 'Dhadak' actress has made us go jaw dropped with her 'Belly Dance' video… Janhvi reminisced her 'Belly Dance' classes and dropped a beautiful dance video on her Instagram…

Janhvi made us go jaw dropped with her ultimate 'Belly Dance'… She shook her legs for the popular song "San Sanana San…" from Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Asoka' movie. Janhvi Kapoor sported in a white crop top and loose pants and showed off her belly and danced for a sensuous dance number of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Along with sharing this video, Janhvi also wrote, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz".



This video garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Mahee Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and a few others dropped 'Wow' emoticons in the comments section.



Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' flick. The shooting of 'Good Luck Jerry' movie kick-started yesterday… This flick is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This flick also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.



She will also be the part of 'Roohi Afzana' movie. This flick is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mirghdeep Singh Lamba under Maddock Films banner. It has Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in other important roles. This movie belongs to the horror-comedy genre which is a story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.



Janhvi Kapoor will also act in 'Dostana 2' movie which has Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor. This flick is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.