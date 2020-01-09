'Jawaani Janeman' Trailer Is Out

Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Janeman' is trending on Twitter with its hilarious trailer. This movie belongs to comedy genre and has Tabu and Alaya F in the lead roles.

This is the debut film of Alaya F and she is the daughter of yesteryear's actress Pooja Bedi. Alaya will be seen in the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

After raising the expectations with the character posters, the makers of this movie have dropped the trailer and here it is…







