‘Jawan’ is all set for the weekend bash

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s new release, “Jawan,” is ruling the box office. The movie, directed by Atlee, has recorded the biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film. In India, the movie amassed a humongous 65 crores nett (Hindi version) on the first day. On the second day, the movie maintained a solid hold at the box office.



“Jawan” collected 46 crores nett (Hindi) on the second day, taking its two-day total to 111 crores nett (Only Hindi version in India). Generally, the second-day collections will be bigger than the first day for Bollywood films, but the fact here is that “Jawan” second day is a working day and hence the normal drop. The advance bookings for the third and fourth days look historic, and the movie is poised to earn more than 230 crores nett only from its Hindi version over the weekend.

The two-day worldwide gross of “Jawan” is above 230 crores. The film is trending much better than “Pathaan” in India. When it comes to overseas, the trend is quite similar to “Pathaan.” In two days, “Jawan” collected over 10 million dollars (around 83 crores) from overseas countries. “Pathaan” made around 400 crores from overseas regions in its full run.

We need to see how much “Jawan” will collect from overseas in the long run. The action drama has a huge possibility of scoring over 500 crores gross worldwide by this weekend. Given the fact that there are no big releases in the next few weeks, the four digit crores gross should be a cakewalk for the King Khan starrer.