‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Song From Shah Rukh, Deepika And John Abraham’s ‘Pathaan’ Will Be Launched Tomorrow

Pathaan is now the most-awaited movie of Bollywood as king Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his come back with it. It also holds the glam doll Deepika Padukone and action hero John Abraham in the lead roles. Being a complete action entertainer, it will hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Republic Day next year. Already the first single "Besharam Rang…" is unveiled and now the makers are ready to hype the New Year party mood with the second single "Jhoome Jo Pathaan…". They shared the new poster of this song and announced launch date of it through social media.



Along with sharing the posters, Shah Rukh also dropped the song YouTube links. "#JhoomeJoPathaan…meri jaan…mehfil hi lut jaaye! Sabr rakhiye. Kal theek 11 AM! Waada raha #Pathaan ka!

Hindi - https://youtu.be/YxWlaYCA8MU

Telugu - https://youtu.be/EoKOuVGYMSw

Tamil - https://youtu.be/kpoUjXlWGCU".

King Khan and Deepika looked modish in the poster dressed up in stylish appeals. The full song will be launched tomorrow i.e on 22nd December, 2022!

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it showcased how SRK is first captured and being tortured during his first mission. But he escapes and is back with a bang holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.