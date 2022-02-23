Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's Hard Work Pays Off As He Makes A Football Team With The Slum Boys

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to step into the shoes of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO slum soccer and showcase the story of how he turned the fate of slum boys by training them as football players. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this sports drama and showcased a glimpse of the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the trailer of the Jhund movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

T 4201 - Aa rahi hai Sheron ki toli. Jamke khelenge sab, chahe striker ho ya goalie!#Jhund trailer out now - https://t.co/2PZK8HgjVi See you in cinemas on 4th March, 2022. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2022

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "T 4201 - Aa rahi hai Sheron ki toli. Jamke khelenge sab, chahe striker ho ya goalie! #Jhund trailer out now - https://bit.ly/Jhund-Trailer See you in cinemas on 4th March, 2022."

Going with the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan takes the responsibility of changing the fate of the slum boys. When they are introduced, the boys are seen wasting their time taking part in illegal activities like drug dealing and street fights. But Big B who fights against all the odds will bring a change in their behaviour and turn them into a football team. He faces many challenges as most of his colleagues in the college oppose him and ask him to quit training the slum boys. We need to wait and watch this team will succeed and participate in the matches!

Jhund movie is helmed by Nagraj Majule and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. Along with Big B, this Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles. Although the shooting of the movie wrapped up on 31st August, 2019, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the release of the movie is postponed and is finally all set to hit the theatres on 4th March, 2022!