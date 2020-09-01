Juhi Chawla Drops Her Post Pack-Up Pic And Drops A Heart-Felt Post

We all know that the film industry underwent huge losses due to Coronavirus. After 4 months, the Central Government has given its nod to resume the shootings for TV shows and movies. Thus filmmakers, actors and other film industry workers are slowly getting back to their normal mode and becoming busy with their shooting schedules. Even Bollywood's ace actress Juhi Chawla is also back to shooting sets after the Covid-19 lockdown break. She took to her Instagram and shared her happiness and also complimented her director for making the shoot wrap in very less time.





In this post, Juhi is seen in all smiles sporting in a white outfit. Through this post, Juhi complimented Avinash for going with quickest still. She even has the candid photoshoot after completing the shoot for a TV commercial. She wrote, "This has got to be the quickest still shoot with the most amazing results I've seen in a loooonngg time! You have to admit Avinash's pictures make me look as cool as I did in the 90s!

I was shooting for a TV commercial, Avinash was on the stills. We go back a long way. During the shoot he tells me 'JC let's do some candid shots after we're done. I laughed if off. My make up artist asked me to do it in my white shirt I wore to the shoot that morning..

Before leaving for home , he came to our vanity van... he literally asked me to lean on the table, made my hair dresser tousle my hair ... scolded my makeup artist Sangeeta in a fun way , asking her to lessen the make up she had added, made his assistant hold a single light and we were done ..!!! in 5 minutes flat! When I saw the pictures, I was thrilled they were outstanding! They looked like I had stepped back in time ..!! Thank you Avinash for the wonderful photos, you're a star ..!!!! 👍🌟🙏

@avigowariker".

Even Avinash Gowarikar also dropped the same pic and complimented Juhi for her sheer charm…





He wrote, "#PostPackUpShot with Juhi Chawla... The sheer charm in her presence is unparalleled! #AllTimeFavourite❤️🤗

@iamjuhichawla

.

#JuhiChawla #Legend #shootdiaries #blacknwhite…"