Kangana Ranaut Once Again Makes Controversial Comments And Lands In A Soup

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all happy and is enjoying the success of her last movie Thalaivii which is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. She also received Padma Award from the hands of President Ramnath Kovind a couple of days ago. Off late, she made a controversial comment on Independence and landed in a soup. She shared her opinion on this issue through Instagram Stories and created a buzz on social media.



















This image reads, "Even though I clearly mentioned that 1857 freedom fight was the first revolution that was curbed… which led to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl… Jaa aur ro ab (Go cry some more)."

Well, this actress attended the Times Now Summit 2021 and said, real freedom came in 2014 after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and termed 1947 Independence as 'Bheek'. This statement was so controversial and thus Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) filed a complaint against her. Preeti Shar took to her Twitter page regarding the complaint…

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

At Times Now Summit, when asked about where will she see herself from five years from now on, she said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India".

Coming to Kangana Ranaut's movie front, she will be next seen in Tejas movie. Kangana will play the titular role in the 'Tejas' movie and essay the role of a fierce fighter pilot. This movie is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is bankrolled by the RSVP banner. Next, she will be part of the Dhaakad movie essaying role of Agent Agni. She is also producing the Tiku Weds Sheru movie!