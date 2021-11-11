Kangana Ranaut Says, 'You Will Know Soon' When Asked About Her Partner

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy with a handful of projects. She is in the best phase of her career and is recently bagged a blockbuster with Thalaivii movie which is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. Now, she is busy with Dhaakad and Tejas movies. Off late, she received the prestigious 'Padma' award from President Ramnath Kovind and is all happy and excited! She recently gave an interview to a media house and spoke about her partner!

At Times Now Summit, when asked about where will she see herself from five years from now on, she said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India".

Well, then she was questioned about her partner, she smiled as said, "You will know soon". Then she was asked whether she is in a happy place in love, then she replied, "Yes Of Course" and also said, "There is no such place in love but yes, kind of." When further asked about details, she cleverly said, "Let's move on. You will know. Very soon".

Kangana mostly spoke on the issues of on Twitter, Bollywood & Nationalism!

This is how Kangana stepped out for attending Times Now Summit! Wow… Kangana looked beautiful draping a silver saree and teamed it with a light blue sleeveless blouse! Her layered pearl-emerald choker and matching earrings with loose bun hairdo upped her classy style quotient!

Kangana also shared the pic of receiving the Padma Award from President Ramnath Kovind and was all happy. She also wrote, "Long ago when I started my career… A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans…. some seek fame and some just want attention…. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift 🇮🇳".

Speaking about her work front, she will be next seen in Tejas movie. Going by the plot, Kangana will play the titular role in the 'Tejas' movie and essay the role of a fierce fighter pilot. This movie will deal with the historical decision of the Indian Government where women became part of the country's defence forces in 2016. Tejas movie is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is bankrolled by RSVP banner. Next, she will be part of the Dhaakad movie essaying role of Agent Agni. She is also producing the Tiku Weds Sheru movie!