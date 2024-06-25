Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ Release Date Announced

Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has announced the release date for her upcoming movie ‘Emergency,’ which is generating significant interest. This biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. Kangana shared this exciting news through her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 25, accompanied by a new poster featuring her in character as Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been a prominent figure in Bollywood for many years and recently elected as an MP, takes on the challenging role of portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In addition to starring in the film, Kangana has taken on multiple responsibilities, including story development, direction, and production. Her production company, Manikarnika Film Production, has produced this highly anticipated political drama.



Kangana's Instagram post revealed the release date with a powerful caption: "On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the darkest chapter in the history of independent India, we announce that Kangana Ranaut's emergency movie is coming on September 6, 2024. We are going to bring the most controversial episode in the history of Indian democracy through this movie. The emergency movie will hit the theaters worldwide on September 6."



The release of ‘Emergency’ has faced several delays, with the film initially slated for release on November 24 of the previous year. The recent Lok Sabha elections were among the reasons for these postponements. Despite these delays, the announcement has heightened anticipation among audiences eager to witness Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi and the depiction of this significant historical period.



‘Emergency’ focuses on a dark chapter in India's political history when the Emergency was imposed between 1975 and 1977 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's rule. During this period, numerous allegations surfaced regarding atrocities against ordinary citizens, the media, and opposition leaders. Kangana Ranaut aims to bring these events to the screen, shedding light on this controversial episode.



The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Satish Kaushik. Kangana has expressed her eagerness to present this remarkable historical episode to the audience, hoping to achieve success with ‘Emergency’ after a series of recent box office disappointments.

