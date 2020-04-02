Kapil Sharma Birthday: Sunil Grover And His Fellow Mates Wish This Comedy King

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 39th birthday today. All his colleagues and his fellow mates wished him through social media. Guess what, this man is also wished by one of the unexpected person.

It's easy to guess…

Yes… He is none other than Sunil Grover. Kapil and Sunil had issues in the past and this made them cold enemies. But Sunil has wished Kapil on his birthday keeping the past enmity aside.

Sunil wished him through Twitter… Have a look!

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

Sunil posted Happy Birthday paaji and told him to keep giving the world the laughter medicine.



Kapil Sharma also got the wishes from a few other comedians. Krushna, Kiku and Bharati fall under this category. Well, let us look at their social media accounts and know-how they wished this comedy king.

Krushna wished his Kappu Happy Birthday and stated that Kapil is one of the finest person whom he worked with since he joined the television industry.



Comedy queen Bharati also wished Kapil Sharma through Instagram. She termed Kapil as best human, best brother and an amazing entertainer.





Kiku also wished Kapil through Instagram… He told him to be happy and smiling always!



We Hans India also wish Kapil Sharma 'A Very Happy Birthday' and hope he continues to entertain the audience with his ultimate comedy…