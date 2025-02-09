Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji spread monochrome magic in selfie

Mumbai: Bollywood stars and best friends Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji looked every-inch gorgeous together as they posed for a selfie.

Karan, who is fondly called as KJo, took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture featuring the two.

The selfie is a black-and-white close-up of the two personalities posing together. Karan, who is on the right has a slight smirk, while Rani, who is on the left, chose to keep her hair open and has a gentle smile.

The filmmaker did not add any caption to the picture, however, he chose the song “Koi Mil Gaya” from his 1998 blockbuster “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. The track is originally picturised on Rani, Kajol and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about the film, which also stars Salman Khan, Fareeda Jalaal and Sana Saeed, combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

Karan recently celebrated the birthday of his twins Roohi and Yash, who turned eight on February 7. He had then said that his biggest achievement is one of being a father to them.

Karan took to his Instagram, where he shared a gamut of adorable pictures posing with his children, whom he said has named them after his parents because he felt it’s “beyond a lineage.”

In the caption section, Karan penned down his emotions. He wrote: “My biggest Achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!!”

Calling his twins the “biggest prayers”, he wished Roohi and Yash – happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always,” he wrote.

Karan welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his late father-filmmaker Yash Johar, while Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name, Hiroo.



