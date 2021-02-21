Karanvir Bohra Shares His Handsome Throwback Pic

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra always stays active on social media… He keeps on sharing his family pics and also drops a few funny videos which create noise on Instagram. Off late, he once again shared his throwback pic and added a funny comment making it go viral… Along with it, he also turned into a bathroom singer and asked the popular TV channels to start a specially for bathroom crooners just like him…









In this pic, Karanvir looked handsome… It is his throwback pic and was clicked when he was making his entry into the Bollywood industry… Along with sharing this pic, Karan also dropped a funky comment.. "Me and my #crocodiledundee look

Back in the year 2004 When #portfolioshoot were a necessity.

P.a. Loved keeping hair on my chest back then".

Karan is seen wearing a black floral shirt and a hat. His trimmed beard and cosy pose made him look awesome.









Well, a couple of hours ago, he dropped a funny video where he is seen singing a song… He also asked popular TV channels like Colors, Zee and Sony to start a reality show for bathroom singers…









This one is a cute pic with his 3 little angels…









Off late, Karanvir also dropped an essential lip care tip for all the men… He suggested them to carry a lip balm to moisturize the lips and make them stay healthy and soft. "Moisturising your lips

something that most of the guys suffer from is dry lips,

Don't forget to nourish your lips daily and especially when you are heading outdoors.

I use @eohecofriendlyliving lip balm that gives my lips a little extra care to keep them looking and feeling their best ..... so my wife can keep kissing as much as she wants".

On the other hand, Karan's wife Teejay also dropped a cool pic as it was the 2nd month birthday of their youngest daughter…









The cute baby is seen smiling… Teejay also wrote, "Dec 16th - Happy two months, my little snowball! 😄 If there's one piece of advice I'd like to give you, it's to keep smiling no matter what. Life will get challenging sometimes and I'm always here to protect you. But when things get tough, remember to smile. Remember you're my beautiful, brave girl and you can get through anything! ❤️".

Karan also left his comment to the post, "We both saree there for you.... Come what may❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday sweet angel snow".