Vamsi Krishna demands semiconductor unit for Peddapalli-Mancherial

Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna on Monday urged the Centre to establish a semiconductor industry in the Peddapalli-Mancherial region of Telangana, citing strong infrastructure, abundant water availability from the Godavari River, and a skilled workforce supported by established units such as Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), Singareni Collieries, and NTPC.

In his representation submitted to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Vamsi Krishna criticised the Centre’s decision to locate a major semiconductor project in Andhra Pradesh, alleging political favouritism towards the NDA ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He argued that merit and regional capability were overlooked despite Telangana’s comprehensive preparedness. He emphasised that establishing a semiconductor unit in Peddapalli-Mancherial would generate large-scale employment, curb regional unemployment, and significantly strengthen the state’s industrial base.

"Instead of prioritising merit and regional capability, the Union Government chose to play politics and shifted the semiconductor project to Andhra Pradesh," Vamsi stated, reiterating that Peddapalli-Mancherial's strategic advantages were unjustly ignored.

The appeal follows the Centre’s approval in August 2025 of a Rs 468-crore semiconductor unit in Andhra Pradesh under the India Semiconductor Mission. While Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the move as a boost to the state’s electronics ecosystem, Telangana leaders have consistently alleged discrimination, claiming their state had offered land, incentives, and investor commitments before the project was diverted.