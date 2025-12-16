Raghu Vamsi aerospace launches deeptech defence facility

Hyderabad: In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group on Monday announced the launch of a new DeepTech design, production and integration facility, alongside the unveiling of six fully indigenous unmanned aerial and autonomous defence systems. The twin developments reinforce India’s push for self-reliance in next-generation defence technologies, backed by an investment exceeding`100 crore.

The newly announced facility, named the Citadel Campus, is located at Hardware Park near the Hyderabad International Airport. It significantly expands the group’s infrastructure for advanced design, system integration, assembly and testing, enabling faster turnaround times and scalable production for both Indian strategic programmes and global customers.

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group operates 10 manufacturing facilities across three countries and employs over 1,000 people. The company supplies aero engines and missile subsystems to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as Indian defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). The new campus strengthens its role in supporting indigenous defence programmes and export-oriented manufacturing.

Alongside the infrastructure expansion, the company unveiled six indigenous defence products, marking a significant leap in India’s autonomous systems capabilities.