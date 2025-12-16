Rahul Gandhi speaks of ‘Satya’ but practices ‘Asatya’: Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing him of misleading the nation by invoking ‘Satya’ while practising ‘Asatya’.

Taking to social media on Monday, Kumar said on X that Gandhi’s arguments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government were built on falsehoods and aimed at creating confusion among the people.

Kumar referred to RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks, where Bhagwat spoke of Shakti as energy in a civilisational context, drawing from the holy Ramayana. He noted that Bhagwat had clearly stated that truth was on the side of the nation. “Rahul Gandhi chose to misinterpret Shakti as political power, exposing his poor understanding of Bharat’s cultural language and even basic science,” Kumar remarked.

He further added that Hinduism cannot be understood through “quick briefings” and clarified that Shakti is not synonymous with political authority or gaddi. Quoting Prime Minister Modi, Kumar said, “Those who try to attack Shakti ultimately harm themselves.”

On Congress’s allegations of “vote theft,” Kumar challenged the party to vacate power in Telangana and Karnataka if it truly believed elections were stolen. “You cannot celebrate democracy when you win and cry ‘vote chori’ when you lose,” he said. He accused Congress of spreading fear by falsely claiming reservations would be removed and now misleading people with lies that voter verification would lead to loss of Aadhaar, ration cards, or land.

Kumar asserted that Congress has made “Asatya” its political tool, insulting crores of voters, who made independent choices. He recalled how Congress treated democracy as private property during the Emergency and accused its leaders of intimidating independent institutions, like the Election Commission.

Echoing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kumar said the Congress protest against SIR was nothing but a cover to protect infiltrators and preserve illegal votes. “Truth always prevails. Satyameva Jayate,” he concluded.